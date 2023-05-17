PTT CEO appointed to lead Chulalongkorn Alumni Association
PTT President and CEO Auttapol Rerkpiboon has been appointed the 33rd president of the Chulalongkorn University Alumni Association under the King's Patronage.
Auttapol, a graduate of the university, received the unanimous support of the association’s 28 committees on Monday.
PTT Public Co Ltd is the largest oil and gas conglomerate in Thailand.
Auttapol said he was grateful to be elected to the post, and that he would do his best for the university by working closely with all members of the association.
“I want to foster harmony among Chulalongkorn alumni regardless of generational differences and encourage everyone to show their support for the university,” he said.
He pledged to ensure Chulalongkorn retained its reputation as a top university in Thailand.
He will begin working as the association’s president in mid-June and his first responsibility will be to select up to 65 executives.
Auttapol graduated with a Bachelor’s of Engineering from Chulalongkorn University. He earned a Master's in Economics from the National Institute of Development Administration and a diploma in Petroleum Management from the College of Petroleum Studies at Oxford.
He is also vice-president of the Thai Swimming Association, Honorary Advisor of the Thai-Laos Business Council, and a member of the Advisory Board of the Institute of Energy for Industry.