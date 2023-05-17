PTT CEO appointed to lead Chulalongkorn Alumni Association

Auttapol, a graduate of the university, received the unanimous support of the association’s 28 committees on Monday.

PTT Public Co Ltd is the largest oil and gas conglomerate in Thailand.

Auttapol said he was grateful to be elected to the post, and that he would do his best for the university by working closely with all members of the association.

“I want to foster harmony among Chulalongkorn alumni regardless of generational differences and encourage everyone to show their support for the university,” he said.