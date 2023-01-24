SCG Packaging outlines THB100-bn investment plan for 5 years to step up growth

The plan is part of a five-year investment plan worth 100 billion baht (2021-2025), with a revenue target of 200 billion baht in 2025. This year, the company plans to ramp up operations in order to maintain business growth, with a revenue target of 160 billion baht.

Wichan Jitpukdee, SCGP’s chief executive officer, told a press conference on Tuesday that the packaging industry's overall outlook in the first quarter of 2023 would see steady recovery as China begins to reopen the country.

Meanwhile, the Asean region would benefit from the recovery of tourism, import and export, and normalisation of the manufacturing supply chain.

"These factors have a positive effect on the overall economy and product consumption while increasing demand for packaging," he said.

However, he noted that demand for packaging consumption is quite fragile due to ongoing challenges, such as prolonged volatility in the global economy, high inflationary pressures, interest rate hikes, and a fall in consumer purchasing power in many regions, particularly in major economies such as the United States and the European Union.

He said that SCGP was already well-prepared with a strategic cost management plan for the entire year. However, in order to sustain growth, the company would focus on merger and partnership (M&P) in packaging and other areas with high growth potential, particularly consumer goods, healthcare-related products, medical supplies, and labware.