Charter court rules three referendums required for constitutional amendment

The Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday (September 10), by a majority of 5 to 2, that under the 2017 Constitution, Parliament has the authority to initiate or express the desire to draft a new constitution.

However, this must be followed by a public referendum to obtain the people's approval first.

The drafting of a new constitution must adhere to the provisions outlined in Chapter 15, concerning constitutional amendments. Parliament has the power to amend the constitution, but it cannot allow the public to directly elect the drafters of the constitution.

This case arose from the Speaker of the House submitting a motion from members of Parliament during a joint session on March 17, 2025, to consider the urgent proposal by Dr Premsak Pheyura, a senator, and Wisut Chaiyanun, a Member of Parliament, for the Parliament to initiate the drafting of a new constitution and to seek a ruling from the Constitutional Court.