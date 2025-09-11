Phumtham marks final day at Ministry of Interior, signals farewell to press

On his last day at the Interior Ministry, Phumtham Wechayachai reflects on his duties, saying he will continue until the new cabinet is sworn in.

On September 11, Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, attended his final day at the Ministry of the Interior.

Phumtham stated that he still held full authority to perform his duties until the new cabinet is officially appointed and sworn in. Once the new cabinet is sworn in, his authority will cease, and the new cabinet will only be able to carry out official duties, including signing documents, after delivering their policy statement to Parliament.

Phumtham explained that his attendance on his final day was not for any particular matters, but he would address any pending issues that could affect the public. He mentioned that the number of such issues was minimal. 

"Yesterday, I signed a few documents, but I expect this week to be my final week in office. Today is my last day at the Ministry, and any remaining matters can be brought to me at the Pheu Thai Party for signing," he added.

As he walked to his office on the second floor of the Ministry, Phumtham smiled and waved to the press, a gesture that felt like a symbolic farewell.

