Phumtham advises following Thaksin’s page to track return for 14th floor case

He advised the public to follow Thaksin’s page for updates on whether he will return for the court hearing on the 14th floor case.
Phumtham made this remark after Thaksin left Thailand on Thursday ahead of the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Officeholders hearing scheduled for September 9.
He stated that Thaksin had informed him that he was travelling to Singapore for a medical check-up. When journalists mentioned that Thaksin was spotted in Dubai, Phumtham said that Thaksin had already addressed the matter on his page, and it was up to Thaksin to share further details.
Regarding whether Thaksin will attend the hearing in person on September 9, Phumtham reiterated that the public should check Thaksin’s page for updates.
The "14th floor case" stems from Thaksin being admitted to the Police General Hospital on the night he was sent to prison after returning to Thailand to serve his sentence. Since then, he has not returned to prison and has been released after serving part of his sentence.
When asked about the ongoing parliamentary session to vote for the Prime Minister, Phumtham said that he was currently fulfilling his duties as the acting Prime Minister and had completed all necessary tasks.
The matter has been forwarded to the House of Representatives, and they must now await the results of the meeting.
As for the ongoing debate between the two political factions and whether there is hope that MPs will vote in favour of the Pheu Thai Party, Phumtham said that it was a matter for the parliamentary process, and everything must be awaited in the House.