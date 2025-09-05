Phumtham advises following Thaksin’s page to track return for 14th floor case

He stated that Thaksin had informed him that he was travelling to Singapore for a medical check-up. When journalists mentioned that Thaksin was spotted in Dubai, Phumtham said that Thaksin had already addressed the matter on his page, and it was up to Thaksin to share further details.

Regarding whether Thaksin will attend the hearing in person on September 9, Phumtham reiterated that the public should check Thaksin’s page for updates.

The "14th floor case" stems from Thaksin being admitted to the Police General Hospital on the night he was sent to prison after returning to Thailand to serve his sentence. Since then, he has not returned to prison and has been released after serving part of his sentence.