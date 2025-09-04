Thaksin heads to Singapore ahead of 14th floor Case hearing on September 9

However, later reports have confirmed that Thaksin's private jet's destination is Singapore. Initially, the aircraft was scheduled to take off at 6.35pm, but the immigration process, following standard procedures, caused a delay.

The flight eventually took off at 7.10pm, and Thaksin had already arrived in Singapore.

However, later reports indicated that during the flight, the aircraft turned back towards India. It is understood among pilots that if the plane is heading to India, it is likely to stop for refuelling before continuing to Dubai.

Sources confirmed that officials from the Immigration Bureau and Airports of Thailand have thoroughly checked Thaksin’s documents to ensure his departure complied with all relevant regulations and laws.

According to high-level sources, there has been a misunderstanding regarding this matter. It is indeed possible that Thaksin has travelled abroad, as he is no longer under any court orders or restrictions following the Criminal Court’s acquittal in the lese-majesty case.

This means that his departure from Thailand is now permissible. The recent rumours likely stem from a sighting of Thaksin at Don Mueang Airport, where he typically uses a private jet when travelling abroad.