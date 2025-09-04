Thaksin heads to Singapore ahead of 14th floor Case hearing on September 9

Reports circulated on Thursday (September 4, 2025) that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra left Thailand ahead of the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Officeholders hearing on the "14th floor Case” scheduled for September 9, 2025.
The "14th floor Case" stems from Thaksin being admitted to the Police General Hospital on the night he was sent to prison after returning to Thailand to serve his sentence. Since then, he has not returned to prison and has been released upon serving his sentence.
Thaksin reportedly travelled to Don Mueang Airport to board a private jet from M JET, with initial reports suggesting his destination was Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan.
However, later reports have confirmed that Thaksin's private jet's destination is Singapore. Initially, the aircraft was scheduled to take off at 6.35pm, but the immigration process, following standard procedures, caused a delay.
The flight eventually took off at 7.10pm, and Thaksin had already arrived in Singapore.
However, later reports indicated that during the flight, the aircraft turned back towards India. It is understood among pilots that if the plane is heading to India, it is likely to stop for refuelling before continuing to Dubai.
Sources confirmed that officials from the Immigration Bureau and Airports of Thailand have thoroughly checked Thaksin’s documents to ensure his departure complied with all relevant regulations and laws.
According to high-level sources, there has been a misunderstanding regarding this matter. It is indeed possible that Thaksin has travelled abroad, as he is no longer under any court orders or restrictions following the Criminal Court’s acquittal in the lese-majesty case.
This means that his departure from Thailand is now permissible. The recent rumours likely stem from a sighting of Thaksin at Don Mueang Airport, where he typically uses a private jet when travelling abroad.
Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree, commented on the circulating rumours, stating that he was unaware of the situation as he had not spoken with Thaksin today. He confirmed that the Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver the order on the "14th floor Case" on September 9. In his last conversation with Thaksin, he had been informed that Thaksin intended to attend the court session. Winyat also mentioned that he had submitted a request for permission for Thaksin’s children to attend the hearing on that day.
Sources from the judiciary have stated that when the Criminal Court acquitted Thaksin in the lese-majesty case without ordering detention during the appeal, the court's conditions related to his case no longer applied.
This means that he is now free to travel abroad. Thaksin's lawyer can also request the return of documents related to his international travel that were previously held by the court.
Regarding the "14th floor Case" in the Supreme Court, the court has only scheduled a hearing on September 9 and has not issued any travel restrictions. If Thaksin fails to attend, the court will consider issuing an arrest warrant.
Therefore, the current situation is merely a summons for Thaksin to attend the hearing, and there are no legal grounds to prevent his departure from the country at this stage.