Pichit’s group rejects Pheu Thai bid to form new government

Speaking ahead of a rally at Bangkok’s Victory Monument, Pichit said the gathering was a demonstration of opposition to a Pheu Thai prime minister.

He criticised the party for negotiating with the People’s Party to secure support for its candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri, as prime minister, insisting that his group had always opposed Pheu Thai as the leading coalition party.

“The crises this country faces all stem from Pheu Thai,” he said, warning that its political manoeuvring risked pushing Thailand into yet another crisis.