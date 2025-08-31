Pichit’s group rejects Pheu Thai bid to form new government

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31, 2025

Pichit Chaimongkol, leader of the United Power of the Land to Protect Sovereignty, reaffirmed his group’s stance against Pheu Thai leading the formation of a new government.

Speaking ahead of a rally at Bangkok’s Victory Monument, Pichit said the gathering was a demonstration of opposition to a Pheu Thai prime minister. 

He criticised the party for negotiating with the People’s Party to secure support for its candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri, as prime minister, insisting that his group had always opposed Pheu Thai as the leading coalition party.

“The crises this country faces all stem from Pheu Thai,” he said, warning that its political manoeuvring risked pushing Thailand into yet another crisis.

Pichit reiterated the group’s six demands, including rejecting Pheu Thai as the leading party, cancelling plans to establish casinos, and scrapping the 2000–2001 memoranda of understanding (MOUs). 

He also urged that constitutional amendments should not touch Chapters 1 and 2, nor Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

He dismissed Pheu Thai’s vow to dissolve the House after holding a referendum as “just words,” arguing that the party had a track record of breaking promises. The rush to dissolve the House seems more about pleasing the People’s Party than resolving the national crisis, he said.

Pichit warned that even if the House is dissolved, it could still result in either Pheu Thai or the People’s Party forming the next government. “Whichever way it goes, if Pheu Thai leads the government, it will still be under Thaksin Shinawatra’s influence,” he added.

The protest leader stressed that his group was not supporting any specific party but only demanding that political actors respect the conditions set out by the public. “If they ignore our demands, people will be forced to rise again,” he said.

He pointed to the government formation process scheduled for September 3–5 and the Supreme Court’s ruling on Thaksin’s hospital stay on September 9 as key flashpoints.

“It’s clear Thaksin is pushing to form a government before September 9, because after that date Pheu Thai may no longer be in a position to lead,” Pichit said.

 

