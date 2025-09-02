Thaksin Admits 'Misjudging' Ally Thamanat Amid Political Turmoil

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has privately expressed deep regret over his trust in Captain Thammanat Prompao, the leader of the Kla Tham Party, after the latter withdrew from the Pheu Thai-led government coalition.

In a candid moment with approximately ten Pheu Thai MPs at a private dinner on Monday, Thaksin reportedly admitted, "I was wrong, I misjudged him."

According to sources, this admission surprised many of the MPs present, who noted they had never seen the former leader express such remorse.

The impromptu gathering was a celebration for newly elected First Deputy Speaker of the House, Chalard Khamchuang, which Thaksin attended to offer his congratulations.

The conversation, however, soon turned to recent political developments, including the defection of the Kla Tham Party.