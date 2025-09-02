Thaksin Admits 'Misjudging' Ally Thamanat Amid Political Turmoil

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has privately expressed deep regret over his trust in Captain Thammanat Prompao, the leader of the Kla Tham Party, after the latter withdrew from the Pheu Thai-led government coalition.
In a candid moment with approximately ten Pheu Thai MPs at a private dinner on Monday, Thaksin reportedly admitted, "I was wrong, I misjudged him."
According to sources, this admission surprised many of the MPs present, who noted they had never seen the former leader express such remorse.
The impromptu gathering was a celebration for newly elected First Deputy Speaker of the House, Chalard Khamchuang, which Thaksin attended to offer his congratulations.
The conversation, however, soon turned to recent political developments, including the defection of the Kla Tham Party.
The MPs also used the opportunity to voice concerns about the party's internal management, specifically a perceived lack of support for senior MPs and those who were not re-elected. Thaksin assured them he would look into the matter.
In a separate but related political development, the Pheu Thai Party is also seeking a legal interpretation from the Constitutional Court regarding the appointment of a new judge.
The new judge took office on 29 August, the same day as a crucial hearing for Thaksin's daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra. While the new judge's opinion is not expected to alter the final verdict, the party’s legal team has asked the president of the court to provide a ruling on the matter.
This move is seen as a way for the party to buy more time and prepare for the upcoming political challenges of forming a new government.