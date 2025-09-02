House dissolution depends on political situation, says Phumtham

He stated that while the authority to dissolve the House is in place, there have been no discussions on its feasibility in any meetings thus far.

The country is currently in the process of forming a government, and there has been no clear declaration about whether a coalition would form or if the House would convene to elect a new Prime Minister, he said.

Political conflict among three factions

When asked about the People’s Party’s lack of trust in both Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties, Phumtham replied, “I don’t know what to do. Both sides refuse to make concessions, so it’s a three-way conflict.”

He was further questioned about the possibility of the former factions reuniting. Phumtham said that since the government formation process is still ongoing, discussing its impossibility at this stage would only hinder dialogue.

He added that he has never heard of the People’s Party refusing to choose anyone and urged everyone to wait for the official outcome of the meetings. He also stressed that assumptions should not be made prematurely, as they would complicate the process.