House dissolution depends on political situation, says Phumtham

He stated that while the authority to dissolve the House is in place, there have been no discussions on its feasibility in any meetings thus far.
The country is currently in the process of forming a government, and there has been no clear declaration about whether a coalition would form or if the House would convene to elect a new Prime Minister, he said.
Political conflict among three factions
When asked about the People’s Party’s lack of trust in both Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties, Phumtham replied, “I don’t know what to do. Both sides refuse to make concessions, so it’s a three-way conflict.”
He was further questioned about the possibility of the former factions reuniting. Phumtham said that since the government formation process is still ongoing, discussing its impossibility at this stage would only hinder dialogue.
He added that he has never heard of the People’s Party refusing to choose anyone and urged everyone to wait for the official outcome of the meetings. He also stressed that assumptions should not be made prematurely, as they would complicate the process.
Responding to accusations from Thepthai Senpong
Regarding the comment by Thepthai Senpong, who suggested that if negotiations falter, Pheu Thai might invite Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to return as Prime Minister, Phumtham dismissed it as overly speculative. He stated that it is not for others to decide on behalf of Pheu Thai.
"We are currently in the process of negotiations and understanding each other, and it will depend on how the coalition government comes together. Right now, no clear conclusion has been reached," Phumtham said.
He also clarified that the People’s Party has not declared whether they would exclude Pheu Thai or Bhumjaithai. The situation remains unchanged as disagreements still exist among MPs, and the People’s Party must make a definitive decision.
Clarifying Pheu Thai’s position
Phumtham reaffirmed that it is within the People’s Party's rights to choose Bhumjaithai for forming a government. If the People’s Party requires key ministries to address specific issues, they are free to request them.
He cited the Ministry of the Interior as an example, noting that Bhumjaithai is already open to discussion.
"We are not inferior to Bhumjaithai"
When asked about the People’s Party’s confidence in this election, Phumtham replied, “I want to make it clear. We are not inferior to Bhumjaithai. When it comes to democracy, we have always been more transparent.”
He further addressed concerns from the People’s Party about potential betrayal, emphasising that whether or not they are betrayed depends on their own decisions, and reiterated that Pheu Thai has clearly expressed its intentions publicly.
No rush to dissolve the House
Asked if the People’s Party's actions were part of a strategy to push Pheu Thai to speed up the dissolution of the House, Phumtham rejected this as an overly pessimistic view. He expressed confidence that the People’s Party would not use personal agendas to create problems for the country.
Regarding Parit Wacharasindhu’s call for an immediate dissolution of the House, Phumtham stated that Parit "does not understand the democratic process." He emphasised that discussions on forming the government are ongoing and that it is premature to talk about dissolving the House.
He insisted that this issue has not reached an impasse yet.
Finally, when asked about the critical factor for deciding whether to dissolve the House, Phumtham stated, “It depends on the political situation.”
He noted that if the situation becomes unmanageable, there are still multiple democratic avenues to explore. However, he does not believe the dissolution of the House is necessary at this point.