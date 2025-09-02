Phumtham eyes House dissolution under People’s Party pressure to form new government

In the political vacuum following Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s departure as Prime Minister on August 30, and the immediate dissolution of her Cabinet, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai was appointed acting Prime Minister. The caretaker Cabinet retains full administrative powers for urgent matters but is expected to postpone policy decisions that could bind future governments.

Amid this backdrop, the issue of House dissolution has become a focal point, particularly in light of potential cooperation between Bhumjaithai Party and the People’s Party in forming a new government.

Sources from Pheu Thai indicated on the evening of September 1 that, after negotiations on government formation, the People’s Party had set conditions without committing to any coalition. Senior Pheu Thai leaders analysed the current situation, and Phumtham, as acting Prime Minister and party executive, reportedly proposed dissolving the House to pave the way for a new election, as the caretaker government is expected to continue for another two months.

During the People’s Party’s meeting on September 1, MPs did not reach a final decision on which candidate to support for Prime Minister and agreed to postpone further discussion to the following day to allow time for a comprehensive political assessment.