Phumtham eyes House dissolution under People’s Party pressure to form new government

In the political vacuum following Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s departure as Prime Minister on August 30, and the immediate dissolution of her Cabinet, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai was appointed acting Prime Minister. The caretaker Cabinet retains full administrative powers for urgent matters but is expected to postpone policy decisions that could bind future governments.
Amid this backdrop, the issue of House dissolution has become a focal point, particularly in light of potential cooperation between Bhumjaithai Party and the People’s Party in forming a new government.
Sources from Pheu Thai indicated on the evening of September 1 that, after negotiations on government formation, the People’s Party had set conditions without committing to any coalition. Senior Pheu Thai leaders analysed the current situation, and Phumtham, as acting Prime Minister and party executive, reportedly proposed dissolving the House to pave the way for a new election, as the caretaker government is expected to continue for another two months.
During the People’s Party’s meeting on September 1, MPs did not reach a final decision on which candidate to support for Prime Minister and agreed to postpone further discussion to the following day to allow time for a comprehensive political assessment.
Although Bhumjaithai sources claimed support of 280 MPs—including People’s Party votes—to form a government, People’s Party insiders dismissed this as a political tactic using numbers to exert pressure and have not indicated which side they will vote for.
Previously, People’s Party spokesman and party-list MP Parit Wacharasindhu stated that the party is carefully considering how to deploy its 140 MPs to elect a Prime Minister capable of dissolving the House, rather than relying on verbal promises. He emphasised that the party would not support a return to the old “red-blue” power blocs, which they see as damaging to the country, and will adhere to three core conditions in their political decisions.
Parit stressed that the best solution for the country is an early House dissolution to enable new elections. The party has been calling for dissolution since the leak of the audio clip involving former PM Paetongtarn and Hun Sen.
“The authority to dissolve the House rests with Acting Prime Minister Phumtham, who can act immediately if he views it as a resolution to the political crisis, without waiting for the People’s Party’s decision,” he added.
Earlier, Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul said the party would not predict or influence the People’s Party’s vote for Prime Minister and is unconcerned about threats from Pheu Thai leaders to dissolve the House if the People’s Party backs Anutin.
“House dissolution is a legal right that can be exercised, provided it follows the law,” Anutin stated.
Government sources confirmed that during today’s (September 2) caretaker Cabinet meeting, chaired by Acting Prime Minister Phumtham, the agenda will include discussion on the powers of an acting Prime Minister to dissolve the House, taking into account relevant agency opinions to guide a decision.