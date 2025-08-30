Phumtham asserts power to dissolve parliament, criticises Bhumjaithai claims of 280‑seat coalition

Acting Prime Minister and Pheu Thai executive Phumtham Wechayachai responded to Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul’s announcement of a rival government claiming 280 seats, including support from the People’s Party, by saying that the People’s Party has not confirmed any coalition.
“They have only proposed conditions and have not closed them,” Phumtham said. “I expect the People’s Party to wait until all conditions are complete before making a decision.”
Phumtham added that he believes the People’s Party will act rationally and take its time. “There is nothing in the proposal that conflicts with Pheu Thai’s stance,” he said. “Regarding the Constitution and referendums, these are matters I have previously chaired. I think discussions with Pheu Thai are easier than with Bhumjaithai.”
He further questioned Bhumjaithai’s credibility, pointing to unresolved internal issues such as land disputes at Khao Kradong and cases involving senator voting collusion, asking whether the People’s Party would accept these.
When asked whether Pheu Thai feels pressured by Bhumjaithai’s announcement of a government and Anutin’s readiness to become prime minister while Pheu Thai is still campaigning, Phumtham said, “No, that’s a misunderstanding. Bhumjaithai is trying to announce itself to attract others, but we are already the government. Even though ministerial positions were vacated, the caretaker cabinet still has full authority. So when Bhumjaithai claims it can form a government, the question is whether these statements are credible or just daydreaming.”
On whether the cabinet discussed the power to dissolve parliament, Phumtham said:
“No discussion is needed. If we choose to dissolve parliament, we can do so. If anyone disagrees, they can file a complaint. There’s no problem. Right now, this is a news‑driven perception that creates uncertainty, but I confirm there are no problems and forming a government will not be simple.”
Asked what would justify dissolving parliament, Phumtham said no decision has been made yet and that it will depend on what is most beneficial. “For now, do not talk about dissolving parliament. Focus on forming the government and solving the country’s problems.”
When asked whether he remains committed not to dissolve parliament, Phumtham said: “We will not dissolve parliament in the near term. Today, we must focus on organising the government properly.”
Regarding the People’s Party’s proposal to amend the Constitution within four months, Phumtham said it is too early to discuss. “These are proposals from the people that must be discussed, but they are generally aligned with the desire to restore democracy and normalise politics. We do not want distortions or the use of unofficial processes," he said.