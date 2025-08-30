Phumtham asserts power to dissolve parliament, criticises Bhumjaithai claims of 280‑seat coalition

Acting Prime Minister and Pheu Thai executive Phumtham Wechayachai responded to Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul’s announcement of a rival government claiming 280 seats, including support from the People’s Party, by saying that the People’s Party has not confirmed any coalition.

“They have only proposed conditions and have not closed them,” Phumtham said. “I expect the People’s Party to wait until all conditions are complete before making a decision.”

Phumtham added that he believes the People’s Party will act rationally and take its time. “There is nothing in the proposal that conflicts with Pheu Thai’s stance,” he said. “Regarding the Constitution and referendums, these are matters I have previously chaired. I think discussions with Pheu Thai are easier than with Bhumjaithai.”

He further questioned Bhumjaithai’s credibility, pointing to unresolved internal issues such as land disputes at Khao Kradong and cases involving senator voting collusion, asking whether the People’s Party would accept these.