Phumtham denies rumours of police chief’s dismissal, clarifies delay in police meeting

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has dismissed rumours suggesting that the National Police Chief was being dismissed. Speaking as acting Prime Minister, Phumtham clarified that he had never made such statements and confirmed that his relationship with the National Police Chief remains strong.

Regarding the postponement of the Police Commission meeting scheduled for August 29, due to complaints about the reshuffling of senior police officers, Phumtham explained that the complaints focused on the need for a review process. He emphasised that there was still time for decisions to be made and that any appointments or dismissals would be decided by the Royal Thai Police (RTP) Headquarters. He also reassured the public that there were no issues between him and the National Police Chief.

“I cannot simply use my power to remove someone,” Phumtham said. “Everything must have valid reasons, and if I make a decision, I take full responsibility, following due process.” He added that he had communicated with the National Police Chief to apologise for the meeting delay, but the postponement was necessary to ensure transparency and avoid any ongoing issues.