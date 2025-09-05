Thaksin allowed to travel abroad as no travel ban or arrest warrant exists

The passenger was identified as Thaksin Shinawatra, travelling on flight T7GTS. Upon checking the system, authorities found no court order barring his departure, nor any arrest warrant for criminal charges against him.

Choengron further explained that a previous court order preventing Thaksin from leaving the country in relation to a defamation case involving the monarchy and computer crimes had been revoked. A letter from the Criminal Court dated August 22 confirmed the lifting of the travel ban.