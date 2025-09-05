Thaksin allowed to travel abroad as no travel ban or arrest warrant exists

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 05, 2025

Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, head of Immigration Division 2, clarified on Friday that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is permitted to travel abroad as there is no arrest warrant or court order prohibiting his departure.

This statement follows reports that Thaksin left Thailand via Don Mueang Airport on Thursday evening (September 4). 

Choengron confirmed the news, stating that at 4.50pm on September 4, Don Mueang Immigration was notified by MJets, a private jet company, of a passenger scheduled to depart the kingdom aboard a private flight to Singapore.

The passenger was identified as Thaksin Shinawatra, travelling on flight T7GTS. Upon checking the system, authorities found no court order barring his departure, nor any arrest warrant for criminal charges against him.

Choengron further explained that a previous court order preventing Thaksin from leaving the country in relation to a defamation case involving the monarchy and computer crimes had been revoked. A letter from the Criminal Court dated August 22 confirmed the lifting of the travel ban.

Following a thorough review, authorities found that Thaksin had no active arrest warrants or court orders restricting his travel. Immigration officials therefore allowed him to leave the country in accordance with the Immigration Act B.E. 2522 (1979).

Choengron concluded that the flight departed from Don Mueang Airport at 7.17pm, in full compliance with regulations and legal procedures.

 

