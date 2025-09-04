Phumtham issues 2 statements, stresses need for "House dissolution" to return power to people.

Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, serving as Acting Prime Minister, has clarified the government's stance on the proposal to dissolve the House of Representatives, following feedback from the Office of the Privy Council.

In the first statement posted on Facebook, Phumtham explained that the draft royal decree for dissolution had been submitted to the Office of the Privy Council for review on the evening of September 2, 2025.

However, the Office raised concerns about unresolved legal issues, particularly regarding the authority of the Acting Prime Minister to submit such a proposal. As a result, the proposal was not deemed appropriate for submission to the King at this time.