Phumtham issues 2 statements, stresses need for "House dissolution" to return power to people.

Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, serving as Acting Prime Minister, has clarified the government's stance on the proposal to dissolve the House of Representatives, following feedback from the Office of the Privy Council.
In the first statement posted on Facebook, Phumtham explained that the draft royal decree for dissolution had been submitted to the Office of the Privy Council for review on the evening of September 2, 2025.
However, the Office raised concerns about unresolved legal issues, particularly regarding the authority of the Acting Prime Minister to submit such a proposal. As a result, the proposal was not deemed appropriate for submission to the King at this time.
Phumtham reiterated the government’s commitment to following legal procedures and upholding the rule of law. While the issue will be revisited for further review, he emphasised that the government’s primary objective remains to return power to the people as swiftly as possible.
In his second statement, Phumtham affirmed Pheu Thai’s commitment to moving forward with democracy. He stressed that, following the People's Party's clear decision to support Bhumjaithai and set the agenda for the Prime Minister vote, all political parties must be accountable for their actions and demonstrate that parliamentary processes continue to align with the Constitution.
Phumtham confirmed that Pheu Thai is ready to nominate Professor Chaikasem Nitisiri for Prime Minister and promised that, if they receive enough support, they will immediately push for the dissolution of the House, without waiting for the full four months.
This, he said, would allow the country to move forward quickly and return the power to the people to decide the nation's future.
He reiterated Pheu Thai's hope that the democratic process would proceed smoothly, with the House of Representatives fully exercising its rights to choose the Prime Minister and chart the country’s true course.