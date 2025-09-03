Acting PM Phumtham Gives No Comment as Privy Council Returns Dissolution Decree

A royal decree to dissolve Thailand’s parliament, submitted by acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, has reportedly been returned by the Office of the Privy Council on legal grounds.

However, Phumtham has so far refused to comment on the matter.

The decree was submitted for royal assent yesterday, 2 September, amid public debate over Phumtham’s legal powers to carry out the action.

According to a source at Government House, the Cabinet Secretariat was notified via a letter from the Privy Council at approximately 2:30 PM today.

The source said the Privy Council, which serves as a body to screen and provide advice on royal matters, returned the document, stating that the process lacked thorough consideration.

The decision was also reportedly based on a legal opinion from the Secretary-General of the Council of State, Thailand's legal advisory body, which stated that a caretaker government does not have the authority to submit a royal decree for the dissolution of parliament.

Shortly after the news broke, Phumtham departed from Government House at 5:20 PM. He immediately told reporters that he would not be giving any interviews.

When asked about reports that the decree had been returned due to legal conflicts, he simply smiled, waved, and said, "I'm going now, going now."

Reporters also questioned him about a second alleged attempt to submit the decree, but Phumtham again offered no response, smiling and waving as he got into his car and drove off.