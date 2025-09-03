Anutin thanks People’s Party, accepts 5-point MOU to become PM

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, along with 146 Members of Parliament, including Thammanat Prompao, leader of the Kla Tham Party, Santi Promphat, secretary-general of the Palang Pracharath Party, and Suchart Chomklin, leader of the Suchart Group, held a press conference on Wednesday (September 3) to express their gratitude to the People’s Party for supporting Bhumjaithai as the leading party in forming the new government.
They also reaffirmed their commitment to adhere to the five agreements made with the People’s Party and to proceed with the process of selecting a prime minister as outlined in the Constitution.
Anutin thanked the executive committee of the People’s Party, its Members of Parliament, staff, and supporters for their support, which had been formalised through a resolution by the party’s executive committee to back Bhumjaithai as the lead party in the government formation process.
He mentioned that Bhumjaithai and its 146 MPs had submitted their pledge to the People’s Party to support Anutin as prime minister and would establish a government in accordance with the proposals of the People’s Party. All members had signed a document formalising this commitment.
Anutin assured that no effort would be spared to uphold the intentions and sacrifices of the People’s Party and that they would stick to the five agreed-upon points for the entire four months of their work as part of a minority government, ensuring that the people would have a role in overseeing the government's actions.
Anutin stated that during the four months of the government, he would dedicate himself fully to achieving success in line with the trust given by everyone. The focus will be on addressing urgent issues, particularly the economic challenges faced by the public, the relationship and conflicts with Cambodia, referendum activities, and constitutional amendments.
He added that from this point onward, the government will proceed according to the procedures outlined in the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand, a responsibility of the House of Representatives. The Speaker of the House and MPs will follow these steps from now on.
"We will all work together to prepare a document confirming our readiness for the Speaker of the House to consider scheduling the prime minister selection process in the upcoming parliamentary session. With the support and understanding of the People’s Party, we are confident that the formation of the next government will proceed smoothly, and the government’s work will follow the agreements between the People’s Party and Bhumjaithai."
Anutin expressed that what drives everyone is love for the nation, loyalty to the revered institution, and a deep care for the welfare of the Thai people. This commitment has led them to work together for the betterment of the country.
"Rest assured, we will devote every day, every minute, every hour to fulfilling our duties as the government, ensuring the trust placed in us by the Thai people is honoured and our role as their representatives is truly valuable."