Anutin thanks People’s Party, accepts 5-point MOU to become PM

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, along with 146 Members of Parliament, including Thammanat Prompao, leader of the Kla Tham Party, Santi Promphat, secretary-general of the Palang Pracharath Party, and Suchart Chomklin, leader of the Suchart Group, held a press conference on Wednesday (September 3) to express their gratitude to the People’s Party for supporting Bhumjaithai as the leading party in forming the new government.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to adhere to the five agreements made with the People’s Party and to proceed with the process of selecting a prime minister as outlined in the Constitution.

Anutin thanked the executive committee of the People’s Party, its Members of Parliament, staff, and supporters for their support, which had been formalised through a resolution by the party’s executive committee to back Bhumjaithai as the lead party in the government formation process.