Natthaphong stands by decision to back Anutin as PM despite popularity risks

He further stated that Bhumjaithai has demonstrated it can lead a minority government, allowing PPLE MPs to effectively direct the proceedings in Parliament.

When asked about concerns over potential dishonesty, Natthaphong responded that writing guarantees would force Bhumjaithai to bear the highest costs.

He pointed out that voters had already punished parties for failing to keep promises, and thus, in practice, the People's Party would do its best to ensure Bhumjaithai moves towards dissolving Parliament and drafting a new constitution.

While written commitments could be flexible, he emphasised that any backtracking would be a cost that Bhumjaithai would have to pay.