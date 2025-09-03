Natthaphong stands by decision to back Anutin as PM despite popularity risks

Following the announcement at Parliament on Wednesday (September 3) regarding the party’s decision to support Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, as the new prime minister in the event of a parliamentary vote, Natthapong Rueangpanyawut, leader of the People's Party (PPLE), commented on the decision.
He emphasised that this decision was not based on the party’s personal interests or popularity but was made to guide the country towards a solution through parliamentary democracy. The aim is to prevent outside interference, unlock the constitutional reform process, and swiftly return power to the people.
He further stated that Bhumjaithai has demonstrated it can lead a minority government, allowing PPLE MPs to effectively direct the proceedings in Parliament.
When asked about concerns over potential dishonesty, Natthaphong responded that writing guarantees would force Bhumjaithai to bear the highest costs.
He pointed out that voters had already punished parties for failing to keep promises, and thus, in practice, the People's Party would do its best to ensure Bhumjaithai moves towards dissolving Parliament and drafting a new constitution.
While written commitments could be flexible, he emphasised that any backtracking would be a cost that Bhumjaithai would have to pay.
"The biggest risk for PPLE is if the agreement is not followed. Bhumjaithai must bear the cost of breaking promises to the people in such a situation," Natthaphong said.
The leader of PPLE concluded by stating that he had no regrets about the decision. Over the past five days, the party’s leadership has carefully and thoroughly considered all aspects, listened to feedback from party members, and understood their perspectives. The majority opinion aligned with the party’s stance.
"We do not trust any prime minister to run the country. We need a prime minister who will move forward with dissolving Parliament and drafting a new constitution. This is the People’s Party’s decision, focused on the country’s future rather than popularity and personal risk," Natthaphong stated.