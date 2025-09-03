Phumtham submits draft royal decree for House dissolution amid political turmoil

Caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai disclosed on Wednesday that he had submitted a draft royal decree to the Royal Palace on Tuesday evening in a bid to end the ongoing political turmoil.
Phumtham explained that the power to dissolve the House of Representatives lies with His Majesty the King. Therefore, it is up to the King to decide whether to sign the royal decree.
The caretaker Prime Minister revealed that he made the decision to submit the draft royal decree after observing that the current political situation had become distorted rather than proceeding according to the norm.
Speaking to reporters at Government House, Phumtham elaborated that the People’s Party’s decision to support the Bhumjaithai Party as the next coalition leader, without actually joining the coalition, had disrupted the political system. He pointed out that this situation would leave Pheu Thai as an opposition party, with Bhumjaithai as a minority government, and the People’s Party playing dual roles as both opposition and coalition partner.
“This situation would be unprecedented,” Phumtham remarked. He also raised concerns about the alleged buying of MPs' loyalty, which further contributed to the political instability.
Phumtham expressed worries that the current political fragmentation could exacerbate Thailand’s economic crisis. “If confidence in the government cannot be regained, the country will plunge deeper into economic crisis,” he said.
As a result of the political instability, Pheu Thai consulted its legal division and decided that returning the ruling mandate to the people through new elections was the best course of action. Phumtham stressed that while the dissolution of the House is within the King’s power, he had compiled all relevant views and reported the situation to His Majesty for a resolution.
“I decided yesterday to submit a draft royal decree for House dissolution,” Phumtham concluded.