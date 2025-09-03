Phumtham submits draft royal decree for House dissolution amid political turmoil

Caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham's announcement

Caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai disclosed on Wednesday that he had submitted a draft royal decree to the Royal Palace on Tuesday evening in a bid to end the ongoing political turmoil.

The power of House dissolution rests with His Majesty the King

Phumtham explained that the power to dissolve the House of Representatives lies with His Majesty the King. Therefore, it is up to the King to decide whether to sign the royal decree.

Political situation deemed distorted by Phumtham

The caretaker Prime Minister revealed that he made the decision to submit the draft royal decree after observing that the current political situation had become distorted rather than proceeding according to the norm.