Corrections Dept denies Thaksin bought pizza for prison guards, inmates

The Corrections Department on Wednesday denied reports that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra bought pizzas for prison guards and inmates at Klong Prem Central Prison last week, saying the food was purchased by “outsiders”.
Kanokwan Jiewchuaphan, director of Nonthaburi prison and deputy spokeswoman of the department, said she was informed by Klong Prem prison chef Padej Ringrod that Thaksin had not bought pizzas for guards and fellow inmates as alleged.
Her statement came in response to claims by Watchara Phetthong, a former Democrat Party MP, who accused Thaksin of buying pizzas to throw a party for 6,500 prison officials and inmates in order to build influence inside the prison. Watchara also claimed the money spent far exceeded the daily spending limits permitted for inmates.
Kanokwan said the matter was a misunderstanding. She explained that “certain outsiders” had bought pizzas on September 13 for police and prison officials managing traffic and security in front of the prison on that day. Padej confirmed that the purchase had nothing to do with Thaksin.
She added that it was up to each prison director to decide whether inmates could host occasional parties for fellow prisoners by buying food, such as during New Year celebrations or birthdays. Such events, she stressed, could only happen occasionally, as frequent gatherings could raise concerns about attempts to build influence.
As of Wednesday, Thaksin remained in the prison treatment zone, spending most of his time reading. On Tuesday, he received a lung x-ray from the department’s mobile screening unit for new inmates, which checks around 100 prisoners a day for pulmonary tuberculosis. He also underwent a medical check-up due to his age, but doctors found no concerning conditions. Results from his lung x-ray are still pending.
Kanokwan added that Klong Prem allows relatives to visit inmates twice a week – on Monday afternoons and Thursday mornings. Winyat Chartmontree, Thaksin’s lawyer, informed the prison that he and Thaksin’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, would visit on Thursday morning. She said the family could also check with the prison regarding Thaksin’s eligibility for parole or other rights.