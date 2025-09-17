Corrections Dept denies Thaksin bought pizza for prison guards, inmates

The Corrections Department on Wednesday denied reports that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra bought pizzas for prison guards and inmates at Klong Prem Central Prison last week, saying the food was purchased by “outsiders”.

Denial of allegations

Kanokwan Jiewchuaphan, director of Nonthaburi prison and deputy spokeswoman of the department, said she was informed by Klong Prem prison chef Padej Ringrod that Thaksin had not bought pizzas for guards and fellow inmates as alleged.

Her statement came in response to claims by Watchara Phetthong, a former Democrat Party MP, who accused Thaksin of buying pizzas to throw a party for 6,500 prison officials and inmates in order to build influence inside the prison. Watchara also claimed the money spent far exceeded the daily spending limits permitted for inmates.