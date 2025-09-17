Chumphon’s big name politicians join Bhumjaithai

Around 50 politicians from the Chumphon Force group formally joined the ruling Bhumjaithai Party on Wednesday, after their leaders and MPs had lunch with Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul earlier in the day.
Two Chumphon MPs from the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) — Supol Julasai and Wichai Sudsawat — accompanied the group to the Bhumjaithai headquarters but did not apply for membership. Under party law, MPs are prohibited from switching parties mid-tenure or they risk losing their seats.
The group was led by Chumpol Julasai, a veteran politician and several-time Chumphon MP, also formerly with the Democrat Party. The delegation included Chumphon Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) president Nopporn Usit and PAO members, all wearing jackets labelled “Chumphon Force”.
They were welcomed by senior Bhumjaithai figures, including core member Phipat Ratchakitprakarn, executive Worasit Liangprasit, and Supachai Jaisamut, head of the party’s legal team.
Before heading to the party office, the group gathered for lunch at a restaurant on Rama VI Road, where they were joined by UTNP party-list MP Ekkanat Promphan. Anutin later arrived to meet the group briefly before they proceeded to Bhumjaithai headquarters.
Ekkanat, who recently resigned as UTNP secretary-general, did not attend the party office visit as he remains an MP with the UTNP. A party source said he is expected to eventually join Bhumjaithai and contest the next election under its banner.
Speaking at a press conference, Chumpol said his group decided to leave UTNP because of differences over the prime ministerial vote. He explained that while his group wanted UTNP MPs to support Anutin as prime minister, the party leadership insisted on abstaining.
Chumpol confirmed that 50 non-MP members had already joined Bhumjaithai, while the two Chumphon MPs offered moral support and would officially switch later when legally allowed. “We go together no matter where we go,” he added.
When asked about Ekkanat’s future, Chumpol declined to comment, saying reporters should ask him directly. He said the group chose Bhumjaithai because they believed it had the capability to lead the country through crises.
Supachai told reporters that while Bhumjaithai had never won House seats in Chumphon, the party was confident that with Chumpol’s support, it could secure a breakthrough in the southern province in the upcoming election.