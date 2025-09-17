Chumphon’s big name politicians join Bhumjaithai

Ekkanat, who recently resigned as UTNP secretary-general, did not attend the party office visit as he remains an MP with the UTNP. A party source said he is expected to eventually join Bhumjaithai and contest the next election under its banner.

Reasons for joining

Speaking at a press conference, Chumpol said his group decided to leave UTNP because of differences over the prime ministerial vote. He explained that while his group wanted UTNP MPs to support Anutin as prime minister, the party leadership insisted on abstaining.

Chumpol confirmed that 50 non-MP members had already joined Bhumjaithai, while the two Chumphon MPs offered moral support and would officially switch later when legally allowed. “We go together no matter where we go,” he added.

Political prospects

When asked about Ekkanat’s future, Chumpol declined to comment, saying reporters should ask him directly. He said the group chose Bhumjaithai because they believed it had the capability to lead the country through crises.

Supachai told reporters that while Bhumjaithai had never won House seats in Chumphon, the party was confident that with Chumpol’s support, it could secure a breakthrough in the southern province in the upcoming election.

