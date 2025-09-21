Senate scheduled to deliberate report on much-criticised ‘casino’ bill

The Senate is scheduled on Tuesday to deliberate a report from a special Senate panel on the much-criticised entertainment complex bill introduced by the previous government of former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

However, the schedule was apparently set a long time ago, as the bill has already been withdrawn from the House and the Paetongtarn government has since left office, rendering the legislation technically defunct.

Senate to review lapsed bill

According to the agenda, if the deliberation goes ahead despite the bill’s technically lapse status, the special Senate committee would present the findings of its report for consideration.