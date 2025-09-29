People’s Party readies prime ministerial candidate as popularity dips

On when the party might unveil its own prime ministerial candidate, he said it could be around late January, once the House dissolution becomes clearer and the election officially begins. “Some of those we have approached may not wish to be introduced during the campaign, preferring instead to be announced after the election when a government is formed. For now, it is too early to reveal names,” Natthaphong noted.

As for the recent by-election in Si Sa Ket’s Constituency 5, where some observers suggested Bhumjaithai gained votes from the Move Forward Party’s base (the predecessor of the People’s Party), Natthaphong declined to speculate. “It is not my place to judge whether voters shifted from one party to another. That contest was between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai. It is for Pheu Thai to assess why the results turned out as they did. For me, the takeaway is to learn and adjust in preparation for the future,” he said.