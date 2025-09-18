Natthaphong insists People’s Party will hold Anutin government accountable under MOA

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, Leader of the Opposition, on Thursday addressed the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the People’s Party and Bhumjaithai Party, stating that despite Bhumjaithai's efforts to form a majority government, the People’s Party will not serve as a mere “stepping stone” for their political agenda.

Natthaphong said, “We are not a stepping stone for anyone, including the Bhumjaithai Party. If Anutin Charnvirakul becomes Prime Minister, we will scrutinise everything—both in parliamentary debates and using the 151 mechanism. If we find that the Anutin government is violating the MOA, we will use every mechanism available to investigate and hold them accountable.”

When asked if the MOA has strengthened Bhumjaithai’s position, Natthaphong replied, “It may seem too early to assess, but the real test will be when the House of Representatives votes. That will indicate whether the Bhumjaithai Party has violated the MOA.”