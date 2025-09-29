Natthaphong urges PM on charter reform, warns against case meddling

Natthaphong Rueangpanyawut, list-MP and leader of the People’s Party (PP), in his role as leader of the opposition, opened the debate on Monday (September 29 2025) after Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul delivered his policy statement to parliament.

Natthaphong said the first four months of the new government also mark a critical milestone for the opposition, which intends to press ahead with what he described as a national mission: drafting a new constitution.

“No generation of Thais has ever lived under a stable, full democracy. Every era has been scarred by repeated coups. It is time to end this vicious cycle and deliver a charter that truly reflects the people’s will,” he said.

He recalled that Thais born in the 1950s saw the country boom economically while enduring six coups, while his own generation lived through the 1991, 2006 and 2014 military takeovers. “Even in the past two years, Thailand has had three prime ministers. That fact alone shows how weak and unstable our political structure is,” he noted.