Natthaphong warns against Thaksin using political deals for personal gain

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 08, 2025

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut has urged former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to accept the judicial process upon his return to Thailand, saying this would help strengthen justice in the system. 

He cautioned against any political deals being used to secure personal benefits.

Natthaphong, who also serves as opposition leader, made the remarks as Thaksin returned to Thailand on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling in the so-called “14th floor” case.

He said Thaksin should move forward by submitting himself to the judicial process, regardless of the outcome, as people expect the system to demonstrate genuine fairness.

When asked whether Thaksin’s return would have a major political impact, Natthaphong said it depended on Thaksin himself, noting that every decision he makes could create political ripples in either direction.

Addressing speculation that Thaksin’s returns are often tied to political bargaining, Natthaphong said he had no evidence to support such claims. 

However, based on the broader political context, he stressed that what should not be seen is the use of state power or political negotiations to shield oneself from legal cases or to pursue political advantage.

 

