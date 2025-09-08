Thaksin’s private jet lands in Bangkok, motorcade leaves Don Mueang at 3pm

His motorcade of three vehicles departed the airport at 3pm, although it was unclear which car he was travelling in.

Thaksin had left Thailand on the evening of September 4 on a Bombardier Global 7500 private jet, initially bound for Singapore before diverting to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Immigration and airport officials carried out strict checks on his travel documents prior to departure due to his ongoing legal cases, particularly in relation to Section 112 charges, which have since been dropped.

His previously suspended passports had also been reinstated, allowing him to travel abroad. However, the pending “14th floor case” remains under judicial review.