Thaksin’s private jet lands in Bangkok, motorcade leaves Don Mueang at 3pm

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 08, 2025

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra returned to Thailand on Monday (September 8) aboard his private jet, flight T7GTS from Singapore, which landed at the MJets private terminal at Don Mueang Airport at around 2.30pm. 

His motorcade of three vehicles departed the airport at 3pm, although it was unclear which car he was travelling in.

Thaksin had left Thailand on the evening of September 4 on a Bombardier Global 7500 private jet, initially bound for Singapore before diverting to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. 

Immigration and airport officials carried out strict checks on his travel documents prior to departure due to his ongoing legal cases, particularly in relation to Section 112 charges, which have since been dropped.

His previously suspended passports had also been reinstated, allowing him to travel abroad. However, the pending “14th floor case” remains under judicial review.

At 2.40am local time on September 5, Thaksin posted on his personal X account that he was travelling abroad for medical treatment with doctors who had previously cared for him. He also confirmed his intention to return to Thailand by September 8 to attend court proceedings in the 14th floor case on September 9.

On September 7, he flew from Dubai back to Singapore before continuing on to Bangkok. Reports said his younger sister, Yaowapha Wongsawat, and former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat, were waiting to receive him at the MJets lounge.

Earlier on Monday, his daughter, Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, told reporters at party headquarters: “Let’s just wait and see, but he’s definitely coming back. I won’t be able to meet him today because I have afternoon engagements.”

