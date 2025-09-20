Natthaphong confident his 6 years of political experience makes him a strong candidate for PM

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, Leader of the People’s Party, spoke to the media about rumours that Pheu Thai Party might nominate Nuttaphong Kunakornwong, a businessman and the son-in-law of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, as their candidate for Prime Minister in the upcoming election. He stated that Pheu Thai would make its own decision on who to nominate, but emphasised that his own qualifications, gained through six years of political experience, make him a strong candidate for the role of Prime Minister.
"I believe I am well-prepared due to my experience in politics, understanding the budget system, and being familiar with government mechanisms. These are important factors for anyone suitable to be Prime Minister," said Natthaphong.
He also mentioned that his party’s main priority is to ensure the best candidate is chosen for the people of Thailand, one who is knowledgeable, capable, and ready to lead. "The best choice for the people of Thailand is having a candidate who is ready to lead and manage the country effectively," he said.
On the matter of constitutional amendment, Natthaphong explained that one of the root causes of the country’s political issues stems from the 2017 Constitution, a legacy of the military coup. "The decision of the People’s Party to vote for the 32nd Prime Minister may not be perfect, but we believe it is a possible path under current constraints that will lead to dissolving the parliament and returning power to the people, opening the way for a new constitution," he said.
Natthaphong continued: "Many people have often asked how the 2017 Constitution amendment relates to the issues of people's livelihoods or their quality of life. I would like to give an example from just two years ago, after the 2023 election, it became very clear that the Constitution was a significant obstacle preventing us from forming a government that truly reflects the will of the people as shown by the election results. And when the Pheu Thai Party formed the government, two prime ministers had to step down following Constitutional Court rulings related to ethical standards. The People's Party has consistently maintained that we do not agree with the use of "legal warfare" like this."
The leader of the People’s Party further explained that under the 2017 Constitution, it is evident that no matter who becomes the Prime Minister or which party leads the government, the Prime Minister and the government cannot effectively focus on solving the country’s and the people's problems. This does not even account for the fact that the process of amending the Constitution over the past two years has barely moved forward.
He added that the MOA agreement by the People’s Party will give power back to the people to elect a legitimate government that can solve the country’s issues, while opening the door to constitutional reforms, allowing the people to have a say in the highest laws of the country.
"With the current situation clear, all political parties are heading towards the election. What is most important for any party to gain the trust of the people is for politicians to keep their promises and remain truthful," Natthaphong stated.
He concluded by calling for all parties in Thai society to work together to push for constitutional amendments and adhere to the MOA, aiming to make what once seemed impossible a reality. “This is the chance to bring 'pragmatic politics' and 'politics of possibility' together at the ballot box. Let’s work together to make the best of it,” Natthaphong concluded.