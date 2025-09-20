Natthaphong confident his 6 years of political experience makes him a strong candidate for PM

On the matter of constitutional amendment, Natthaphong explained that one of the root causes of the country’s political issues stems from the 2017 Constitution, a legacy of the military coup. "The decision of the People’s Party to vote for the 32nd Prime Minister may not be perfect, but we believe it is a possible path under current constraints that will lead to dissolving the parliament and returning power to the people, opening the way for a new constitution," he said.

Natthaphong continued: "Many people have often asked how the 2017 Constitution amendment relates to the issues of people's livelihoods or their quality of life. I would like to give an example from just two years ago, after the 2023 election, it became very clear that the Constitution was a significant obstacle preventing us from forming a government that truly reflects the will of the people as shown by the election results. And when the Pheu Thai Party formed the government, two prime ministers had to step down following Constitutional Court rulings related to ethical standards. The People's Party has consistently maintained that we do not agree with the use of "legal warfare" like this."

The leader of the People’s Party further explained that under the 2017 Constitution, it is evident that no matter who becomes the Prime Minister or which party leads the government, the Prime Minister and the government cannot effectively focus on solving the country’s and the people's problems. This does not even account for the fact that the process of amending the Constitution over the past two years has barely moved forward.