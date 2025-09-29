Thaksin seeks royal clemency to shorten jail term again: lawyer

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has submitted a second petition to His Majesty the King seeking royal clemency to further reduce his prison term, his lawyer confirmed on Monday.
Winyat Chartmontree told reporters outside Klong Prem Central Prison that Thaksin had sent the petition to the Royal Palace in line with the rights of all inmates. He said the process would take about 14 days for a response, compared with the six days taken for the first petition.
“The outcome depends entirely on royal clemency and the royal prerogative, which no one can interfere with,” Winyat said.
Thaksin received his first royal pardon in 2023 while being held at the Police General Hospital (PGH), where his prison term was commuted from eight years to one year. He had been transferred there on the night he entered Bangkok Remand Prison, with prison officials citing severe illness requiring intensive care.
While in hospital, he petitioned His Majesty and was granted a commutation from eight years—covering three corruption convictions—to one year. The Corrections Department later released him on parole for six months of home confinement, following six months at PGH.
However, on September 9 the Supreme Court ruled that Thaksin had staged his illness in collusion with prison officials and doctors to avoid serving his sentence. The court ordered him to serve one full year in prison and invalidated his parole rights.
Winyat spoke to reporters after accompanying Thaksin’s daughter, Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, and her husband, Nuttapong Kunakornwong, on a visit to him at Klong Prem. It was the fifth family visit since his return to prison on September 9.
When asked about the petition, Pintongta only smiled and remained silent, while Winyat confirmed the submission after the half-hour visit.
He added that the prison allows relatives to visit Thaksin via video call, but the family chose to visit in person.
Winyat also said Thaksin still requires close monitoring by prison officials due to health issues, including high blood pressure, heart problems and neck pain possibly linked to cervical spondylosis. However, he stressed that the condition was not debilitating.
“But he needs close monitoring. His overall health has improved, his face looks brighter, and he has adapted to prison life much better,” Winyat said.