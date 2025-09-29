Thaksin seeks royal clemency to shorten jail term again: lawyer

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has submitted a second petition to His Majesty the King seeking royal clemency to further reduce his prison term, his lawyer confirmed on Monday.

Winyat Chartmontree told reporters outside Klong Prem Central Prison that Thaksin had sent the petition to the Royal Palace in line with the rights of all inmates. He said the process would take about 14 days for a response, compared with the six days taken for the first petition.

“The outcome depends entirely on royal clemency and the royal prerogative, which no one can interfere with,” Winyat said.

Previous clemency and release

Thaksin received his first royal pardon in 2023 while being held at the Police General Hospital (PGH), where his prison term was commuted from eight years to one year. He had been transferred there on the night he entered Bangkok Remand Prison, with prison officials citing severe illness requiring intensive care.