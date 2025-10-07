Pheu Thai MP and four red-shirt leaders jailed four years over 2009 violent protests

The five said they would seek release on bail pending an appeal.

The reading of the verdict was originally scheduled for August 22 but was postponed because Adisorn was attending a parliamentary session and was protected by legal immunity, while another defendant, Pongpitchet Sukjinda, had jumped bail. The court has issued an arrest warrant for Pongpitchet.

Public prosecutors told the court that the 13 defendants organised and led violent protests during the period, besieging Government House and disrupting Cabinet operations.

The indictment also alleged that the defendants led demonstrators to surround the residence of then Privy Council president Prem Tinsulanonda to pressure him, General Surayud Chulanont, and Charnchai Likhitjittha to resign as privy councillors.

They were also accused of leading protesters to besiege several key government offices.

All defendants pleaded not guilty and were released on bail while fighting the case in the primary court.

