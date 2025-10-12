Thai voters support holding MOU and charter referendums with general election

A new survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) found that most Thai voters favour holding referendums on the controversial border demarcation memorandums (MOUs 43 and 44) and constitutional amendment on the same day as the next general election.

Majority back simultaneous polls

The nationwide survey, conducted between 7–9 October among 1,310 respondents aged 18 and above, revealed that 49.16% support holding the election and both referendums simultaneously. Meanwhile, 26.11% prefer the election and referendums to take place on three separate days, and 12.60% want the election to be held separately from the two referendums.

A smaller portion, 5.42%, said the referendum on MOUs 43 and 44 should be conducted independently from the election and charter referendum, while 2.82% prefer the charter referendum to be held separately. 3.89% offered no opinion.