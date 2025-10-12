Thai voters support holding MOU and charter referendums with general election

A new survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) found that most Thai voters favour holding referendums on the controversial border demarcation memorandums (MOUs 43 and 44) and constitutional amendment on the same day as the next general election.
The nationwide survey, conducted between 7–9 October among 1,310 respondents aged 18 and above, revealed that 49.16% support holding the election and both referendums simultaneously. Meanwhile, 26.11% prefer the election and referendums to take place on three separate days, and 12.60% want the election to be held separately from the two referendums.
A smaller portion, 5.42%, said the referendum on MOUs 43 and 44 should be conducted independently from the election and charter referendum, while 2.82% prefer the charter referendum to be held separately. 3.89% offered no opinion.
When asked whether the government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has enough time to prepare the election and two referendums within four months, 30.23% said there is “definitely not enough time,” while 24.43% believe there is “definitely enough time.”
Another 22.14% said it is “quite enough,” 20.53% said “rather not enough,” and 2.67% gave no comment.
The NIDA Poll also revealed conflicting responses regarding voter understanding of the four ballot papers they may face in the next election — two for the general election (constituency and party list) and two for the referendums (MOUs 43 and 44, and the charter rewriting).
In the charter referendum, voters would also be asked two questions:
NIDA did not release the full questionnaires, as is customary, but summarised the results instead.
When asked about “general people’s” confusion toward the four ballots and six questions, responses were as follows:
When asked about their own confusion, the results shifted:
The results suggest that while most respondents believe others would be confused, they personally feel confident in understanding the multiple ballots.