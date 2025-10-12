Anutin boasts of getting snacks from Si Yan resident

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul boasted on his Facebook page on Sunday that he received a gift of snacks from a local resident after having lunch in Bangkok’s Si Yan area.
Anutin wrote on his Facebook at 12.17pm that he had gone for beef noodles in Si Yan, and while returning to his vehicle, an elderly woman ran towards him and handed him several bags filled with snacks.
He said the snacks included crispy sliced pork, pickled guava, Thai coconut pancakes, and durian.
“I’m very happy and touched,” Anutin wrote.
“I’m willing to gain more weight today — I’ll eat them all.”
Anutin added that he would repay the kindness by pledging to do everything within his authority for the benefit of the country and the people, with all his strength.
“You have paid me with coconut pancakes, durian, crispy pork, and pickled guava. I’ll do the rest. Thank you for your kindness,” he wrote.
In the post, Anutin also shared a photo of himself carrying a bag of pickled guava while boarding his private plane. The prime minister did not specify where he was flying to.