Anutin boasts of getting snacks from Si Yan resident

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul boasted on his Facebook page on Sunday that he received a gift of snacks from a local resident after having lunch in Bangkok’s Si Yan area.

Anutin wrote on his Facebook at 12.17pm that he had gone for beef noodles in Si Yan, and while returning to his vehicle, an elderly woman ran towards him and handed him several bags filled with snacks.

He said the snacks included crispy sliced pork, pickled guava, Thai coconut pancakes, and durian.

“I’m very happy and touched,” Anutin wrote.

“I’m willing to gain more weight today — I’ll eat them all.”