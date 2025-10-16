People’s party targets scam networks in bid to woo conservatives

The People’s Party has declared a major crackdown on call centre and online scam networks, aiming to eliminate them from Thailand. The country has long been seen as a “hub” for transnational crime operations, with most syndicates running their bases from neighbouring countries.

This new campaign has become a key political strategy for the party, led by Rangsiman Rome, a prominent party-list MP and one of the party’s core strategists.

Since Rangsiman’s explosive revelation during the late September parliamentary debate, in which he named Ben Smith, a businessman of Canadian–South African–Cambodian descent, the issue of transnational crime has once again drawn national attention.

Smith was previously investigated by independent journalist Tom Wright, a former Wall Street Journal reporter renowned for exposing Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption scandal. Wright’s findings linked Smith to scam syndicates in Cambodia and suggested possible connections to a Thai politician.

The Thai politician mentioned in the report has denied any involvement or connection to criminal businesses, warning those making allegations to “prepare to face court” in Phayao or Narathiwat. Meanwhile, Ben Smith has filed a defamation lawsuit against Wright in response to the exposé.

The alleged links between Smith and a high-profile Thai politician remain under investigation by relevant state agencies. Yet, beyond the unresolved cross-border issues between Thailand and Cambodia, the scandal has ignited a powerful wave of nationalism inside Thailand, one that appears to benefit the conservative bloc.