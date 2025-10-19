Rice Department to discuss measures to prevent fall in paddy prices for new harvest

The Rice Department will brainstorm measures to prevent a fall in paddy prices during the new harvest season at a meeting on Wednesday, the agriculture minister said.
Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow said the department has invited representatives from relevant government agencies and the private sector to discuss ways to maintain paddy prices.
According to Thamanat, representatives from provincial cooperatives, the Thai Rice Mills Association, the Northeastern Rice Mills Association, and major rice mills nationwide will attend the meeting.
The aim is to find practical measures to prevent prices for paddy from the 2025/26 harvest season from dropping.
Rice Department director-general Anon Nonsee said farmers across Thailand are expected to begin harvesting their crops from October to November. He noted that most rice fields have produced good yields this year, with minimal damage from natural disasters.
As a result, the simultaneous release of large quantities of paddy rice onto the market could drive down prices, hence the need for preventive measures.
Anon said the department has prepared two primary strategies to address the situation:
Anon added that his department would closely monitor the implementation of these measures and address any emerging issues.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the Rice Department will also discuss with the BAAC and cooperatives the possibility of increasing loan limits so that farmers can delay selling their paddy rice.
The meeting will further explore ways to support farmers by lending drying machines to help reduce paddy moisture levels.
Anon added that 428 cooperatives nationwide plan to purchase around 4 million tonnes of paddy from farmers to help stabilise prices.
The Rice Department also plans to educate farmers on improving soil quality after harvest and to provide them with high-quality rice seeds and microorganisms to decompose rice residues, thereby shortening the waiting period before the next planting season.