Rice Department to discuss measures to prevent fall in paddy prices for new harvest

The Rice Department will brainstorm measures to prevent a fall in paddy prices during the new harvest season at a meeting on Wednesday, the agriculture minister said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow said the department has invited representatives from relevant government agencies and the private sector to discuss ways to maintain paddy prices.

According to Thamanat, representatives from provincial cooperatives, the Thai Rice Mills Association, the Northeastern Rice Mills Association, and major rice mills nationwide will attend the meeting.