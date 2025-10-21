Pheu Thai faces crisis after back-to-back by-election defeats

Aware of its declining popularity, the party avoided sending a large campaign team to the Si Sa Ket and Kanchanaburi by-elections, opting instead for low-profile operatives to manage local dynamics. Paetongtarn herself was notably absent from the campaign trail, amid fears her presence could drag down candidates’ support rather than boost it.

Bhumjaithai’s advantage under Anutin

In contrast, the “blue camp” led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul maximised its political machinery. Anutin personally joined both by-election campaigns, boosting morale and visibility for his candidates. His dual role as party leader and head of government also energised local networks and bureaucratic channels, particularly under the Interior Ministry’s influence.

Financial fatigue within Pheu Thai

Another growing crisis for Pheu Thai lies in the management of its political resources. Traditionally, the Chan Song La residence (Thaksin's residence) relied on wealthy financiers from multiple camps to fund MPs and candidates, offering ministerial portfolios as post-election rewards.

Insiders say Pheu Thai has rarely used its own funds, depending instead on “investors” expecting returns. However, this time, the strategy may no longer hold. Despite Suriya Juangroongruangkit acting as the main sponsor, other financiers have pulled back, fearing potential backlash if they appear aligned against the “blue camp.”

The contrast could not be clearer

Bhumjaithai’s superior funding network, coupled with effective local mobilisation, proved decisive. Though costly, the investment strategy yielded results and set a winning template for future elections.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai now faces a double crisis, an image tarnished by the Paetongtarn-Hun Sen controversy and a financial base weakened by shrinking donor confidence. Whether Thaksin can steer his party out of this downturn, even from behind bars, remains to be seen.

