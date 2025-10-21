House passes Clean Air Bill with overwhelming 309 votes

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously passed the Clean Air Bill in its third reading, following three days of deliberation during the second reading.

All 309 MPs present, from both coalition and opposition parties, voted in favour of the bill. It will now move to the Senate for consideration in three additional readings.

Among other provisions, the bill guarantees citizens’ right to clean air and imposes penalties on polluters and businesses that cause air pollution.

On Tuesday, the House completed deliberations on the remaining 11 of 102 articles in the second reading. The lengthy process stemmed from MPs reserving their right to amend 305 sections of the draft, which had been previously vetted by a special House committee.