Paetongtarn set to step down as Pheu Thai leader

Former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is expected to resign as leader of the Pheu Thai Party, with a meeting of party executives scheduled for Wednesday morning, according to reports.

The meeting among MPs will be held at the party’s Bangkok headquarters at 8.30 am, followed by a session with party executives at 9.30 am. The main agenda is reportedly Paetongtarn’s announcement of her decision to step down.

The meeting is also expected to discuss a date for the election of a new party leader and executive committee, sources said.

According to a party source, Paetongtarn’s resignation stems from the Constitutional Court’s ruling on August 29 that found her guilty of an ethical breach over a leaked phone call with Cambodian leader Hun Sen, a controversy that led to her removal as prime minister. In the call, she appeared to criticise a Thai army commander and show deference to Hun Sen.

The source added that the ruling could expose Paetongtarn to further legal risks if she were to endorse any MP candidates, should a petition be filed. Her resignation, the source said, is aimed at preventing possible complications for the party.

As of Tuesday morning, Pheu Thai had not issued an official statement on the matter.