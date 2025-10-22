Anutin says no replacement for deputy finance minister’s seat vacated by Vorapak

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday that he would not appoint a new deputy finance minister to replace Vorapak Tanyawong, who resigned earlier in the day.

Anutin explained that his government was constrained by time, as he must dissolve the House of Representatives by January 31, and therefore would not fill the vacant position.

He expressed confidence that Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas could continue running the ministry effectively with the support of his vice ministers, despite having no deputy following Vorapak’s resignation.