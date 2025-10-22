Anutin says no replacement for deputy finance minister’s seat vacated by Vorapak

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday that he would not appoint a new deputy finance minister to replace Vorapak Tanyawong, who resigned earlier in the day.
Anutin explained that his government was constrained by time, as he must dissolve the House of Representatives by January 31, and therefore would not fill the vacant position.
He expressed confidence that Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas could continue running the ministry effectively with the support of his vice ministers, despite having no deputy following Vorapak’s resignation.
Vorapak announced his resignation on Wednesday following media reports linking him to seven politicians allegedly connected to scam networks operating in Cambodia.
He denied the allegations, saying the reports were untrue, but said he stepped down to protect the government’s integrity.
Anutin said Vorapak had submitted a three-page report in response to the allegations but admitted he had not yet read the document.
The prime minister said he regretted Vorapak’s resignation, noting that he had known him for years and believed he could have made valuable contributions to the ministry.
Anutin added that he had not yet spoken with Vorapak after the resignation but intended to call him soon.
“I would like to thank him for showing responsibility by resigning,” Anutin said, adding that he had not pressured Vorapak to step down.
Anutin insisted that the resignation did not damage the government’s image, saying instead that it demonstrated integrity, as a Cabinet member had chosen to resign even before being found guilty of any wrongdoing.
When asked whether Vorapak’s resignation could set a precedent for other Cabinet cases, Anutin replied that each case must be considered individually.
He added that all Cabinet members’ backgrounds were thoroughly vetted before appointment, and no objections had been raised regarding Vorapak’s qualifications.
Therefore, he said, he was not concerned that government critics would file a complaint with the National Anti-Corruption Commission, alleging that his appointment of Vorapak breached the constitution.