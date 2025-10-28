Anti-Thaksin group ends rally at Government House to join mourning period

He added that three or four issues previously raised by the group were already being incorporated into the policies of the current government led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

These issues include:

Opposition to the legalisation of casinos

Opposition to charter amendments that could affect the powers of the Royal Family

Calls to abolish the border memorandums of understanding with Cambodia

Pichit also urged the government to scrap the planned financial hub, warning it could lead to money laundering, similar to what had occurred in Cambodia.

The group further opposed the government’s plan to allow foreign businesses to lease land for up to 99 years, he added.

Call for accountability over Thaksin’s return to jail

Pichit said his group had also demanded that the government discipline state officials who allegedly helped former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, the patriarch of the Pheu Thai Party, evade imprisonment.

“Now that Thaksin has been sent back to jail by the Supreme Court, those officials must also be held accountable,” Pichit said.

Although the rally has ended, he affirmed that the group would continue to monitor its demands and the government’s responses.

Government thanks group for ending rally

Deputy Prime Minister Suchart expressed appreciation to the group for returning public space by ending its demonstration.

He said Prime Minister Anutin had assigned him to speak with Pichit, noting that the mourning period and upcoming royal rites near the rally site required public order and security.

Suchart said Anutin wanted to ensure the safety of Royal Family members, who may travel through the area, and allow citizens to gather peacefully to pay respects.

He added that Anutin had taken note of all the group’s demands for further consideration and potential implementation.

