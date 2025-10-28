Anti-Thaksin group ends rally at Government House to join mourning period

An anti-Thaksin group has agreed to end its rally outside Government House to show solidarity with Thais mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, the group announced on Tuesday.
The People and Student Network for the Reform of Thailand, led by Pichit Chaimongkol, agreed to end the protest at Chamai Maruchet Bridge, beside Government House, following talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin.
The group had been rallying at the site for over 270 days, dating back to the tenure of former Prime Minister Settha Thavisin, to monitor and oppose key policies of the Pheu Thai-led coalition governments.
Pichit said the group would begin dismantling its tents and cleaning the site from Tuesday, a process expected to take several days.
He said that over the past 270 days, the group had monitored government activities with the aim of defending national sovereignty, promoting justice, and scrutinising policies introduced by the Pheu Thai-led administrations.
The group also organised three major demonstrations at the Victory Monument during that period.
Pichit said the decision to end the rally was made out of respect for the Queen Mother, whose passing had deeply saddened Thais across the country.
He added that three or four issues previously raised by the group were already being incorporated into the policies of the current government led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
These issues include:
Pichit also urged the government to scrap the planned financial hub, warning it could lead to money laundering, similar to what had occurred in Cambodia.
The group further opposed the government’s plan to allow foreign businesses to lease land for up to 99 years, he added.
Pichit said his group had also demanded that the government discipline state officials who allegedly helped former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, the patriarch of the Pheu Thai Party, evade imprisonment.
“Now that Thaksin has been sent back to jail by the Supreme Court, those officials must also be held accountable,” Pichit said.
Although the rally has ended, he affirmed that the group would continue to monitor its demands and the government’s responses.
Deputy Prime Minister Suchart expressed appreciation to the group for returning public space by ending its demonstration.
He said Prime Minister Anutin had assigned him to speak with Pichit, noting that the mourning period and upcoming royal rites near the rally site required public order and security.
Suchart said Anutin wanted to ensure the safety of Royal Family members, who may travel through the area, and allow citizens to gather peacefully to pay respects.
He added that Anutin had taken note of all the group’s demands for further consideration and potential implementation.