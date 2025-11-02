Thai political index steady in October, with opposition performance topping survey

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 02, 2025

Suan Dusit Poll finds Thailand’s October political index unchanged at 4.02, with opposition performance leading at 4.60 points.

The political index for October, surveyed by Suan Dusit University (Suan Dusit Poll), remained unchanged from the previous month, with the opposition’s performance continuing to top the chart.

The Suan Dusit Poll surveyed 2,126 respondents between October 28 and 31 and found that the political index for October stood at 4.02, the same as in September.

The index was derived from average scores rated by the public across 25 indicators on a scale of 1 to 10.

According to the survey, the performance of the opposition ranked highest with a score of 4.60, up from 4.57 in September — maintaining its top position for a fourth consecutive month.

Top 25 indicators ranked from highest to lowest:

  1. Performance of the opposition – 4.60 (up from the previous month)
  2. Public participation – 4.44 (up)
  3. Citizens’ rights and freedoms – 4.40 (up)
  4. National security – 4.32 (up)
  5. Development of public education – 4.26 (down)
  6. Political stability – 4.22 (up)
  7. Overall social conditions – 4.19 (up)
  8. Overall problem-solving – 4.18 (up)
  9. Overall performance of political parties – 4.14 (up)
  10. Government transparency in providing information – 4.10 (down)
  11. Performance of the government – 4.07 (up)
  12. National development and progress – 4.06 (up)
  13. Implementation of declared policies – 4.04 (up)
  14. Performance of the prime minister – 3.99 (down)
  15. Standard of living – 3.97 (up)
  16. Cost of living, wages and welfare – 3.97 (up)
  17. Safety of life and property – 3.92 (down)
  18. Conduct and behaviour of politicians – 3.90 (down)
  19. Laws and the justice system – 3.81 (down)
  20. Commodity prices – 3.75 (down)
  21. Overall economy – 3.73 (down)
  22. Tackling poverty – 3.67 (up)
  23. Addressing unemployment – 3.64 (down)
  24. Tackling drugs and influential figures – 3.64 (down)
  25. Anti-corruption and transparency efforts – 3.58

Thai political index steady in October, with opposition performance topping survey

Politicians with the most prominent roles

Government politicians:

Anutin Charnvirakul – 48.01%

Sabida Thaiseth – 28.99%

Paradorn Prissananantakul – 23%

Opposition politicians:

Rukchanok Srinork – 37.85%

Natthapong Rueangpanyawut – 33.23%

Rangsiman Rome – 18.19% (down)

Government and opposition achievements most appreciated by the public

Government achievements:

Let’s Go Halves Plus – 66.42%

Signing of the Thai–Cambodian peace accord – 21.31%

Travel Earn-Back Campaign – 14.27%Opposition achievements:

Monitoring the government’s work – 53.34%

Monitoring relief and assistance at the Thai border – 24.52%

Pressuring the government to crack down on scam gangs – 22.14%


 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy