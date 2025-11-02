Thai political index steady in October, with opposition performance topping survey

The political index for October, surveyed by Suan Dusit University (Suan Dusit Poll), remained unchanged from the previous month, with the opposition’s performance continuing to top the chart.

The Suan Dusit Poll surveyed 2,126 respondents between October 28 and 31 and found that the political index for October stood at 4.02, the same as in September.

The index was derived from average scores rated by the public across 25 indicators on a scale of 1 to 10.

According to the survey, the performance of the opposition ranked highest with a score of 4.60, up from 4.57 in September — maintaining its top position for a fourth consecutive month.