Anutin threatens to dissolve House early to avoid censure debate

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced on Wednesday that he would not tolerate attempts by political opponents to target him in a censure debate. To avoid such a situation, he threatened to dissolve the House one month ahead of schedule.
Anutin stated that if his political opponents attempted to use the upcoming censure debate in the next parliamentary session as a political reprisal, he would dissolve the House on January 31, 2026, which would be one month earlier than originally planned. Although he did not explicitly name his opponents, it is widely believed he was referring to the Pheu Thai Party.
Anutin had previously left the Pheu Thai-led coalition after Paetongtarn Shinawatra was ousted by the Constitutional Court. Following this, a new vote for prime minister led to Anutin being elected. His departure from the coalition stemmed from frustration over Pheu Thai’s attempt to take the post of interior minister, which had been initially allocated to him when the coalition was first formed.
Anutin explained that he would carefully consider the timing and motives behind any censure debate before deciding to dissolve the House. He emphasized that if the debate was aimed solely at avenging his political departure, he would choose to take action to prevent the government from being attacked unnecessarily.
“If the censure debate is merely a political game and the government cannot counter it, the House will be dissolved,” Anutin said, adding that the dissolution would not significantly affect the political timeline as it would occur just one month before his planned House dissolution.
In his speech at a seminar on "Thailand’s Next Frontier: A National Economic Vision" at Siam Paragon, Anutin revealed his four-month plan to revive the economy. His government was focused on implementing Quick Win stimulus policies, addressing border security issues with Cambodia, and rehabilitating those affected by the recent border clashes.
Anutin reiterated that his decision to dissolve the House by January 31, 2026, was in line with a promise made to the People's Party, the political group that had supported his rise to the position of prime minister. He confirmed that this promise was part of a broader agreement in which he would become the prime minister in exchange for dissolving the House and returning power to the people.
When asked whether he was prepared to contest the next election, Anutin confirmed he had been ready since the day he pulled his Bhumjaithai Party out of the Pheu Thai-led coalition. He added that he had been encouraging his party’s MPs and members to prepare for the election throughout the period.
He also stated that he was ready to become prime minister again, noting that while he once feared the role, he had found that he could contribute positively to the country’s development. He expressed that he did not mind how long or short his tenure would be.