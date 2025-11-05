Anutin threatens to dissolve House early to avoid censure debate

“If the censure debate is merely a political game and the government cannot counter it, the House will be dissolved,” Anutin said, adding that the dissolution would not significantly affect the political timeline as it would occur just one month before his planned House dissolution.

Focus on Economic Recovery and National Security

In his speech at a seminar on "Thailand’s Next Frontier: A National Economic Vision" at Siam Paragon, Anutin revealed his four-month plan to revive the economy. His government was focused on implementing Quick Win stimulus policies, addressing border security issues with Cambodia, and rehabilitating those affected by the recent border clashes.

Commitment to Dissolve the House

Anutin reiterated that his decision to dissolve the House by January 31, 2026, was in line with a promise made to the People's Party, the political group that had supported his rise to the position of prime minister. He confirmed that this promise was part of a broader agreement in which he would become the prime minister in exchange for dissolving the House and returning power to the people.

Anutin Ready for the Next Election

When asked whether he was prepared to contest the next election, Anutin confirmed he had been ready since the day he pulled his Bhumjaithai Party out of the Pheu Thai-led coalition. He added that he had been encouraging his party’s MPs and members to prepare for the election throughout the period.

He also stated that he was ready to become prime minister again, noting that while he once feared the role, he had found that he could contribute positively to the country’s development. He expressed that he did not mind how long or short his tenure would be.

