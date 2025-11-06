Surachet submits ‘evidence’ against 30 police officers to House committee

Former deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn on Thursday submitted what he described as “evidence” against around 30 police officers to a House committee, supporting his allegations that they had been on the payroll of online gambling networks.

Surachate met and testified before the House Committee on State Security, Border Affairs, National Strategies and Reforms, chaired by People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome, for about three hours.

Evidence of alleged money transfers

Speaking to reporters after the session, Surachate said he had presented evidence of financial transactions from gambling websites to the bank accounts of more than 30 police officers.