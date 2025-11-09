Most northern voters still undecided on choice of PM candidates and parties

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 09, 2025

A new survey shows most voters in northern Thailand remain undecided on both prime ministerial candidates and political parties they would support.

The survey was conducted among 2,000 respondents across 17 northern provinces, including Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Lamphun, and Chiang Rai, from October 30 to November 4. All respondents were aged 18 and above, the minimum voting age.

When asked whom they favoured as prime minister if an election were held today, respondents replied as follows:

  • 36.60%: No suitable choice yet
  • 21.50%: Natthaphong Ruengpanyawu, People’s Party
  • 13.90%: Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party
  • 5.90%: Abhisit Vejjajiva, Democrat Party
  • 4.15%: Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, Thai Sang Thai Party
  • 3.25%: Julapun Amornvivat, Pheu Thai Party
  • 2.50%: Gen Rangsi Kitiyarnsup, Thai Economic Party
  • 1.95%: Cholnan Srikaew, Pheu Thai Party
  • 1.85%: Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, United Thai Nation Party
  • 1.85%: Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha
  • 1.70%: Chaturon Chaisang, Pheu Thai Party
  • 1.25%: Chaikasem Nitisiri, Pheu Thai Party
  • 1.00%: Suchatvee Suwansawat, Thai Kao Mai Party

When asked which party they would vote for if an election were held today, the responses were:

  • 28.40%: No suitable choice yet
  • 28.10%: People’s Party
  • 16.60%: Pheu Thai Party
  • 10.40%: Bhumjaithai Party
  • 5.15%: Democrat Party
  • 3.25%: United Thai Nation Party
  • 2.90%: Thai Sang Thai Party
  • 2.00%: Thai Economic Party
  • 1.15%: Palang Pracharat Party
  • 1.85%: Other parties combined, including “vote no”
  • 0.20%: No comment
     
