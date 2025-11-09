Most northern voters still undecided on choice of PM candidates and parties

An opinion survey has found that most voters in the North remain undecided about which political figures they want to see as the next prime minister and which political parties they would support.

The survey was conducted among 2,000 respondents across 17 northern provinces, including Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Lamphun, and Chiang Rai, from October 30 to November 4. All respondents were aged 18 and above, the minimum voting age.