Natthaphong, People’s Party most popular among central voters: Nida Poll

An opinion survey conducted by Nida Poll among voters from 18 central provinces found that the People’s Party and its leader, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, are the most popular.

The National Institute of Development Administration carried out the survey with 2,000 sampled respondents from 18 central provinces from November 10 to 13. Each respondent was at least 18 years old, the minimum age for eligibility to vote.

The 18 provinces are Chai Nat, Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Prakan, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon.