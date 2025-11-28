Corrections Dept says Thaksin family photo taken by prison officials

The Corrections Department clarified on Friday that the family photo of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra with his three children and two in-laws, taken inside Klong Prem Central Prison on Thursday, was part of a prison service provided on the special family day.

The department affirmed that Thaksin’s two daughters and son were not allowed to bring mobile phones into the prison to take the photo. Instead, prison officials took the photo and printed it out to sell to the family as part of the annual service offered to visiting families of inmates.

On Thursday, former PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, accompanied by her husband, Pitaka Suksawat, visited Thaksin at Klong Prem Prison. They were joined by Pinthongtae Shinawatra and Panthongtae’s wife, Natthiya Puangkham.