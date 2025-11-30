Opposition leads November political index as national score slips to 3.9

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2025

Suan Dusit Poll shows the opposition leading the November political index as Thailand’s overall score falls to 3.9 amid declining confidence across key indicators.

The November edition of the monthly political index survey by Suan Dusit Poll found that the opposition’s performance continued to top the rankings, while the overall index dropped to 3.9 despite the government’s Let’s Go Halves Plus stimulus package.

Suan Dusit reported that the political index fell from 4.02 in October to 3.9, even though respondents cited the Let’s Go Halves Plus scheme as the government’s most successful initiative in November.

The nationwide survey, titled Thailand’s Political Index for November 2025, was conducted between November 25 and 28 with a sample of 2,208 respondents. It assessed 25 indicators reflecting public confidence in various aspects of Thai politics, each rated on a 10-point scale.

The 25 indicators, ranked from highest to lowest, were:

  1. Performance of the opposition – 4.46 (down from the previous month)
  2. Public participation – 4.41 (down)
  3. Citizens’ rights and freedoms – 4.36 (down)
  4. Development of public education – 4.21 (down)
  5. National security – 4.13 (down)
  6. Political stability – 4.11 (down)
  7. Overall social conditions – 4.09 (down)
  8. Overall performance of political parties – 4.02 (down)
  9. Cost of living, wages and welfare – 4.01 (down)
  10. Commodity prices – 3.98 (up)
  11. National development and progress – 3.92 (down)
  12. Overall problem-solving – 3.91 (down)
  13. Government transparency in providing information – 3.90 (down)
  14. Implementation of declared policies – 3.88 (down)
  15. Performance of the government – 3.85 (down)
  16. Conduct and behaviour of politicians – 3.80 (down)
  17. Laws and the justice system – 3.73 (down)
  18. Performance of the prime minister – 3.69 (down)
  19. Standard of living – 3.68 (down)
  20. Safety of life and property – 3.67 (down)
  21. Overall economy – 3.61 (down)
  22. Tackling drugs and influential figures – 3.55 (down)
  23. Addressing unemployment – 3.53 (down)
  24. Anti-corruption and transparency efforts – 3.50 (down)
  25. Tackling poverty – 3.44 (down)

Politicians with the most prominent roles

Government politicians:

  • No one – 57.34%
  • Anutin Charnvirakul – 23.46%
  • Thamanat Prompao – 19.20%

Opposition politicians:

  • Natthapong Rueangpanyawut – 39.49%
  • Rukchanok Srinork – 31.97%
  • Parit Wacharasindhu – 28.54%

Government and opposition achievements most appreciated by the public

Government achievements:

  • Let’s Go Halves Plus – 39.51%
  • Handling Thai-Cambodian border tensions – 38.82%
  • Hosting APEC 2025 – 21.67%

Opposition achievements:

  • Monitoring the government’s work – 49.72%
  • Pressuring the government to suppress scammers – 26.20%
  • Supporting victims of the southern floods – 24.08%
     
