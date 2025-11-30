Opposition leads November political index as national score slips to 3.9

The November edition of the monthly political index survey by Suan Dusit Poll found that the opposition’s performance continued to top the rankings, while the overall index dropped to 3.9 despite the government’s Let’s Go Halves Plus stimulus package.

Suan Dusit reported that the political index fell from 4.02 in October to 3.9, even though respondents cited the Let’s Go Halves Plus scheme as the government’s most successful initiative in November.

The nationwide survey, titled Thailand’s Political Index for November 2025, was conducted between November 25 and 28 with a sample of 2,208 respondents. It assessed 25 indicators reflecting public confidence in various aspects of Thai politics, each rated on a 10-point scale.