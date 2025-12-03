Anutin vows to comply with charter if censured, affirms House dissolution no later than Jan 31

Prime Minister’s Response to Potential Censure Motion

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday that he would follow the constitutional process if the opposition submits a censure motion against his government. He also affirmed that his government would not remain in office later than January 31.

Asked about the possibility that the opposition Pheu Thai Party would submit a censure motion, Anutin stated that if it were to happen, he would allow it to proceed according to the steps outlined in the charter. He did not elaborate further.

Earlier Vows to Dissolve House

Anutin had earlier pledged to dissolve the House immediately, rather than waiting until the end of January, as he promised to the People’s Party, if a censure motion were filed against his government.