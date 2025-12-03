Anutin vows to comply with charter if censured, affirms House dissolution no later than Jan 31

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday that he would follow the constitutional process if the opposition submits a censure motion against his government. He also affirmed that his government would not remain in office later than January 31.
Asked about the possibility that the opposition Pheu Thai Party would submit a censure motion, Anutin stated that if it were to happen, he would allow it to proceed according to the steps outlined in the charter. He did not elaborate further.
Anutin had earlier pledged to dissolve the House immediately, rather than waiting until the end of January, as he promised to the People’s Party, if a censure motion were filed against his government.
When asked about reports suggesting that Pheu Thai would not submit a censure motion for now, Anutin said he had not yet held talks with the party, as his government was focused on managing the southern flood situation.
On Monday, Pheu Thai leader Julapun Amornvivat dismissed speculation that his party would submit a censure motion against the government on December 11. He stated that such claims did not originate from his party. Julapun added that Pheu Thai wanted the government to focus on assisting southern flood victims, rather than engaging in a censure debate.
Asked whether his government would remain in office beyond January 31 if no censure motion was submitted, Anutin replied, "Definitely no later than January 31."
When asked if he anticipated any "political accident" on December 12, Anutin responded, "I have a safety belt," but did not provide further explanation.
The prime minister also noted that the operation to remove Cambodian encroachers from Ban Nong Chan village in Sa Kaeo would not be affected by the dissolution of the House. Anutin emphasized that Thai-Cambodian border conflicts are national security matters and that the armed forces would continue their operations regardless of the dissolution of the government or House.