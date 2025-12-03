Anutin upbeat Bhumjaithai ready to contest election in new constituencies' boundaries

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday that his Bhumjaithai Party is ready to contest the next election under the new constituency boundaries announced by the Election Commission (EC).
Anutin declined to commit to whether his party would join the same coalition with the People’s Party or the Pheu Thai Party after the election. He also shrugged off a complaint filed against him with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) over his alleged failure to manage the southern flood crisis.
Asked whether the EC’s announcement of new constituency boundaries would affect Bhumjaithai's election strategy, Anutin responded that the EC redraws the boundaries before every general election.
“We can’t say anything about it as it belongs to the power of the EC. Political parties must adjust to the EC’s boundaries, not the EC adjust to us,” Anutin said.
On Tuesday, the EC announced new boundaries for 400 constituencies nationwide. Notably, Bangkok will have 33 constituencies, and Nakhon Ratchasima, the second-largest province, will have 16 constituencies.
Anutin emphasized that political parties must be ready to contest an election under all conditions. He stressed that political parties should focus on drafting policies that appeal to voters rather than wasting time debating whether constituency boundaries would benefit or disadvantage them.
“We will draft the best policies for the voters to consider,” Anutin vowed.
When asked if Bhumjaithai would join the People’s Party to form a coalition government after the election, Anutin said no party would announce a coalition before the poll. He added that his party would strive to recruit the best election candidates for voters to choose from.
Anutin also declined to commit to joining the same coalition with Pheu Thai, saying: “We must try to have the best election performance by winning the trust of the people as much as possible.”
When asked if Bhumjaithai aimed to win at least 200 House seats, Anutin responded, “Can I hope to win 1,000 seats?”
Anutin denied that he had secretly made a political deal with Pheu Thai to exchange for the party’s decision not to submit a censure motion against his government. “No, nothing,” Anutin said, adding, “Not at all,” when asked whether the two parties’ core members had reached any such agreement.
Anutin laughed when a reporter asked him to comment on a complaint filed by serial petitioner Srisuwan Janya with the NACC against him and his Cabinet for the alleged failure to handle the flood crisis in southern provinces.
Anutin expressed confidence that he and his Cabinet members had acted with good intentions and had worked diligently to resolve the crisis.
He added that he was not worried that the flood crisis would affect his party’s popularity, but only concerned about the welfare of flood victims. Anutin stated he was ready to listen to criticisms and improve the government’s response accordingly.