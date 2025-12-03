Anutin upbeat Bhumjaithai ready to contest election in new constituencies' boundaries

“We will draft the best policies for the voters to consider,” Anutin vowed.

No Pre-Election Coalition Announcements

When asked if Bhumjaithai would join the People’s Party to form a coalition government after the election, Anutin said no party would announce a coalition before the poll. He added that his party would strive to recruit the best election candidates for voters to choose from.

No Deal with Pheu Thai on Censure Motion

Anutin also declined to commit to joining the same coalition with Pheu Thai, saying: “We must try to have the best election performance by winning the trust of the people as much as possible.”

When asked if Bhumjaithai aimed to win at least 200 House seats, Anutin responded, “Can I hope to win 1,000 seats?”

Denies Political Deal with Pheu Thai

Anutin denied that he had secretly made a political deal with Pheu Thai to exchange for the party’s decision not to submit a censure motion against his government. “No, nothing,” Anutin said, adding, “Not at all,” when asked whether the two parties’ core members had reached any such agreement.

Confident in Government’s Flood Response

Anutin laughed when a reporter asked him to comment on a complaint filed by serial petitioner Srisuwan Janya with the NACC against him and his Cabinet for the alleged failure to handle the flood crisis in southern provinces.

Anutin expressed confidence that he and his Cabinet members had acted with good intentions and had worked diligently to resolve the crisis.

He added that he was not worried that the flood crisis would affect his party’s popularity, but only concerned about the welfare of flood victims. Anutin stated he was ready to listen to criticisms and improve the government’s response accordingly.