Anutin admits knowing but not being close to ‘Ben Smith’

PM Anutin Confirms Acquaintance With Controversial Businessman

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday acknowledged that he knew the controversial South African businessman known as Ben Smith, but insisted he was not close to him and had no business dealings with him.

“Let’s put it this way — he is a friend of a friend of a friend,” Anutin told reporters pressing him about his ties with Benjamin Mauerberger, widely known by the alias Ben Smith. “So if you ask me whether I know him, I’ll say, ‘Yes, I do.’”

Photos With Anutin Go Viral Amid Anti-Scam Crackdown

Reporters confronted Anutin after photos of him with Mauerberger surfaced online and quickly went viral on Wednesday.

The images circulated shortly after Anutin held a major press conference announcing a nationwide crackdown and asset seizures linked to transnational scam networks. The timing fueled political speculation.

Anutin clarified that the photos with Mauerberger were taken in 2014 during a casual meeting in Singapore. He stressed he had no personal relationship or recent contact with him.