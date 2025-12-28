52 parties submit party-list candidates, 32 name PM contenders

The working group includes representatives from:

the Budget Bureau

the Ministry of Finance

the Ministry of Commerce

the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC)

the Bank of Thailand

the Thai Chamber of Commerce

the Federation of Thai Industries

independent experts, including Veera Theeraphat, an economic specialist

Sawaeng said the EC would invite all members to take part in reviewing political parties’ policy proposals to ensure transparency before they are made public.

Election readiness, border situation and overseas voting

Sawaeng said the EC was confident it could hold the election nationwide. He expressed hope the Thai–Cambodian border situation would continue to improve so it would not affect the poll.

However, if the situation worsens, he said the EC may hold voting only at certain polling stations. He added that many voters in Thai–Cambodian border provinces had registered for advance voting outside their constituencies.

For overseas voting, Sawaeng said ballots for the general election would be sent back to Thailand for counting, while referendum ballots would be counted at Thai embassies abroad.

He added that political parties may campaign for the public to support their preferred referendum option only after the EC provides voters with basic information about the referendum.

In addition to voting in the election, voters will also be asked in a referendum whether they want a new constitution to be drafted.

