Anutin: voters decide if he returns as PM





Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said it would be up to voters to decide whether he returns for another term, as he delivered a New Year message at Government House ahead of the final cabinet meeting of 2025.

Anutin, who also serves as interior minister and leads the Bhumjaithai Party, spoke to reporters before chairing the cabinet meeting, describing it as the last working day of the year.

He thanked all sectors, including the media, for helping keep the public informed about what the government has done, and said he wanted to use the occasion to offer New Year blessings to the public.

He said he hoped that sorrow, misfortune and “all bad things” experienced over the past year would be left behind with the New Year — or, he added, would end “from this moment”, without needing to wait for the year to change.

Referring to 2026 as the “Year of the Horse”, Anutin said he hoped it would be a year of energy and momentum, with people “leaping forward” firmly and strongly, achieving success, happiness and good health.

Asked whether, with the coming year being the Year of the Horse, he would “ride a white horse” back to serve another term as prime minister, Anutin replied that it would be up to the public.