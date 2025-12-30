Anutin: voters decide if he returns as PM

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said it would be up to voters to decide whether he returns for another term, as he delivered a New Year message at Government House ahead of the final cabinet meeting of 2025.
Anutin, who also serves as interior minister and leads the Bhumjaithai Party, spoke to reporters before chairing the cabinet meeting, describing it as the last working day of the year.
He thanked all sectors, including the media, for helping keep the public informed about what the government has done, and said he wanted to use the occasion to offer New Year blessings to the public.
He said he hoped that sorrow, misfortune and “all bad things” experienced over the past year would be left behind with the New Year — or, he added, would end “from this moment”, without needing to wait for the year to change.
Referring to 2026 as the “Year of the Horse”, Anutin said he hoped it would be a year of energy and momentum, with people “leaping forward” firmly and strongly, achieving success, happiness and good health.
Asked whether, with the coming year being the Year of the Horse, he would “ride a white horse” back to serve another term as prime minister, Anutin replied that it would be up to the public.
He was also asked about the campaigning atmosphere ahead of the election. Anutin said there were only 38 days remaining and called on all sides to campaign by focusing on policy — or on issues the public should know about and that would benefit them.
When asked whether Bhumjaithai would stage major rallies in Bangkok and whether he would appear on a large campaign stage, Anutin said the party was not placing emphasis on big rallies. He said Bhumjaithai candidates were already familiar with their constituencies, and the party had set schedules for campaign support. If the party leader had time, he would join, he added, noting that the party already had people assigned to assist candidates.
Asked whether he appeared relaxed and confident about returning next time, Anutin responded: “Hmm, you’re saying that again,” before adding that he would focus on doing his best every day.
Reporters also noted that 10 ministers were absent from the cabinet meeting: Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao; Deputy Prime Minister and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin; Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn; Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat; Deputy Transport Minister Mallika Jirapunvanit; Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat; Social Development and Human Security Minister Akara Prompao; Deputy Agriculture Minister Amin Manuyosoh; Deputy Public Health Minister Worachot Sukonkhachorn; and Deputy Education Minister Ongart Wongprayoon.